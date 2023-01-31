The City of Plymouth is excited to announce that the Mayor’s Month of Music will be returning to River Park Square this year but with a fun twist! This year’s event will be Mayor’s MONTHS of Music. Since this is Mayor Senter’s last year of his time as Mayor, we decided to double the fun! Every Friday in July and August and the first Friday in September, the City of Plymouth will host a free concert at the band shell. This event is a wonderful, family-friendly way to spend Friday evenings this summer.
Mayor's Months of Music schedule announced
James Master
Managing Editor
