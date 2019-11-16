PLYMOUTH -- Lincoln Junior High School will host a Commemorative Community Day from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The two-hour event is open to the community and students and staff are hoping for a big turnout.
Lincoln has been a staple in the Plymouth community for more than 100 years; first, as a high school, then as junior high, what it is to this day.
The new Lincoln Jr. High is slated to open for the 2020-21 school year, so this will be the last school year Lincoln students will filter out the doors of the existing building.
Students and staff have been planning this event for the past few months and nostalgic door prizes will be proudly given away at various times throughout the two-hour Commemorative Community Day event.
Many past students plan on attending the event and several retired Lincoln teachers will be speaking publicly about their time at Lincoln during a tour of the school titled, A Walk Down Memory Lane, which begins at 9:20 a.m.
Lincoln Jr. High School students will travel with their teachers on the tour which will stop at various important locations of significance including but not limited to the cafeteria, library, the Lincoln statue, the auditorium, the mass media studio and the band room.
Groups will rotate when a rotation announcement is made on the school PA system.
Community Day agenda:
8:50 a.m. - Doors open - LJHS National Jr. High School Honor student greet guest
9:00 a.m. - Commemorative Day welcome in the auditorium - Principal Reid Gault
9:20 a.m. - A Walk Down Memory Lane tour
Students and guests will visit 10 different locations. At each stop retired teachers will be sharing stories about the past at Lincoln
11:00 a.m. - Reception for retired teacher and guests