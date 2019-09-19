MARSHALL COUNTY — Everyone from birth to beyond is invited to attend the Marshall County Senior Expo 2019 Thursday, October 17. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Plymouth High School located at 1 Big Red Drive, Plymouth.
Event and Activity Planner for Life Enrichment Center Marshall County Council on Aging Tina Morales is excited about the 2019 Senior Expo. This is her fourth year planning the event. “There is something for everyone.”
The event features free admission, free refreshments, free entertainment, free health screenings, flu shots, free expired medication disposal, and hundreds of door prizes. Transportation is provided free for seniors who make an appointment by calling 936-9904.
“This event draws people from Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio.” Morales said.
The health screenings are not limited to seniors. Morales advocated for taking advantage of the health screenings. “The health screenings provide an opportunity to check your numbers. Even if you have already had your annual wellness visit, it doesn’t hurt to check again.”
Morales is still getting phone calls from vendors interested in obtaining booth space. “Please call soon to reserve your space. Spots are filling up quickly and are limited.”
More information and a schedule of events will be available after plans are finalized. More information on vendor opportunities can be obtained by emailing mcoas@hotmail.com.
People’s University Fall 2019 is in full swing. There is still time to sign up for a variety of classes and activities through November, most of which are free. A full schedule of classes can be picked up at the center.
The Marshall County Council on Aging Life Enrichment Center has been serving Marshall County since 1974. The center is located at 1305 W. Harrison St., Plymouth.