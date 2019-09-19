PLYMOUTH -- Nikki Pittman, owner of Expressions Dance Studio, is excited about the recent location change of her dance studio.
Pittman explains, “We changed locations to Michigan Street only last month, before that we were in the Kroger plaza for five years and before that we had a previous location for the studio over in Bremen. I opened up the Bremen studio in 2004. We now have that location, this Plymouth location, and a North Liberty location.”
Pittman is the owner of all three Expressions Dance Studio locations.
Pittman has always felt a call to dance.
Pittman recalls, “I started dancing when I was three. My grandmother actually owned the studio in Bremen and so until she passed away there was no real reason to take over that business and I kind of moved on with my life for a bit. It wasn’t until they were going to close that studio down that I ended up taking it over.”
As for what made Pittman out back on her dancing shoes?
Pittman states, “I think that because I grew up with it it kind of became part of my structure. I don’t think I’d be the same person without dance in my life. I went from a period in my life where I didn’t have anything to do with it and then I just realized that I needed to be a part of it and so I kind of gradually got back into it and then as soon as I found out they were going to close that studio in Bremen I didn’t want to see that place just fall apart and so I took over and gave it a new name and kind of built it from there.”
Pittman believes in the power of dance.
“There are so many different kinds of benefits when it comes to dance. From mentally, I truly think dance keeps you from being depressed, to socializing, it really gets people out and about, and then physically of course. Dance helps people get around new people and how to get along with people and especially for children it really gears them towards social activities. As for physically even just doing one class a week helps keep your range of motion, your coordination, it gets your blood flowing. There’s multiple physical benefits alone,” says Pittman.
Pittman is a jazz fan, but also has a special place for tap dance.
Pittman explains, “The dynamics of tap dance are so challenging and it never really ends. Even after mastering each and every step there is there are so many different ways to do it there’s no way to ever be done.”
Pittman is not the only advocate for tap dance.
Emily Sounders, mom of Amelia Sounders, a beginner tap dancer at the studio, has nothing but accolades for Pittman and her crew.
Sounders states, “My daughter has never been so happy or healthy since joining Expressions. After every class she shows me the new dance moves and tells me baker her lesson and is practically counting down the seconds till the next lesson. I don’t know what all these girls are doing for my daughter, but whatever it is it’s working. My daughter will be staying in this dance studio for as long as possible.”
Pittman advocates for supporting local businesses.
Pittman expressed, “Having a local business, that’s for people who are trying to take care of their family. I don’t have any small children, I have a daughter who’s like 20, but small businesses are a person’s livelihood to help their family. It also gives someone the potential to do something that makes the happy while also making a living with it. I think the ultimate American Dream is to be happy and be who you want to be. A business that lets people be happy and live their dream, you should want to support that. Shopping locally, helping locally, being community oriented is all important.”
Ready to get your groove on?
This Saturday the Plymouth location of Expressions Dance Studio is celebrating National Dance Day with their own series of events.
There will be an open house where anyone can come in and get information and take a tour of the studio.
There will be coupons offered for free classes.
For Black Cat Clothing Co. fans, there will be a partnership for a selfie spot at their shop for 10% of your purchase.
For those looking to bust a move, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday there will be a free dance lesson learning Michael Jackson's Thriller. At 2 p.m. there will be a line dance lesson free to the public.
Pittman concludes, “We’re really excited to be here and we can’t wait to meet everyone.”
Expressions Dance Studio can be found at 200 N. Michigan St. in downtown Plymouth or their other locations listed on their Facebook page.