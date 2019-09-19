BREMEN -- In celebration of its German heritage, Bremen is preparing its annual Oktoberfest for Sept. 27 and 28.
Oktoberfest is a small festival highlighting music, vendors, family events and local favorite traditions, including the Bremen Kiwanis Club Bed Race.
The Bed Race has created a rivalry among locals since Oktoberfest was reinitiated in 2016. Participants design a bed to race that must be fitted with a mattress, sheet and pillow, and operated by one rider or sleeper. Beds must have four functioning wheels, be no more than 6-by-8 feet and run without motors.
Teams of six will race down Plymouth Street with their beds, with the winner being the first to push, pull, carry or drag their bed over the finish line. A theme or costume is strongly encouraged by event organizers.
Registration is required for this event online or at Bremen Public Library. Latecomers can also register at the starting line on the day of the race. It costs $10 per team.
The festival will open at 4 on Friday, Sept. 27, with a day of activities including food and craft vendors, tractor show, corn hole tournament, coloring contest winner announcements and live music.
Saturday features a larger lineup beginning at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Bremen Reserve Police Department and a car show beginning at 9 a.m.
The festival itself will open at 10 a.m. There will be a corn hole tournament, scavenger hunt, live demonstrations and music, dance party and the Bed Race.
Community Gospel Church will host a children’s area from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
“Please be sure to reach out and thank our Oktoberfest volunteers, Bremen Police Department, Bremen Fire Department, the Town of Bremen, etc. for working on pulling this event together,” organizers said in a Facebook post. “A lot of people are working hard behind the scenes so that this festival is a fun, inviting and safe place for all to be.”
For more information about the festival and its events, visit http://facebook.com/BremenOktoberFest