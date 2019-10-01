ARGOS — Led by Dreama Richard, the Argos Dragons volleyball team will be hosting their third annual PINK fundraiser to raise money to raise awareness about and combat breast cancer. The fundraiser will be held during the home game scheduled for Thursday, October 3 starting at 6 p.m.
Proceeds from the bake and t-shirt sales will remain in Fulton and Marshall County. Last year, the team raised $480. They hope to break that record by exceeding $500 this year.
In addition to raising funds to fight the disease, this year, Richard added a new item to the itinerary. To show support for those who are currently battling breast cancer or have survived a battle with breast cancer, those in attendance impacted by the disease personally will be given a flower from one of the team members.
This is the third year that the Argos Dragon volleyball team has held the event. Richard said, “Our team saw other schools having a pink game and we found it interesting and very sweet to take the time out to support and honor people that have been affected by this disease. Soon later we started having one and it has been a success.”
Though Richard is a Senior this year, her mother Vicky confirmed that members of the team plan to carry on the tradition. Shirts are available for $15 each. Items for the bake sale will be priced as marked.
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Members of the Argos Dragons Volleyball Team are holding a fundraiser to raise money to help local women who are battling breast cancer. October is National Breast Cancer awareness month. The Dragons would appreciate the community’s support in raising money to help women in need.
Breast cancer is reported as the second most common type of cancer in women. According to health.gov, 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point in their lives. Mammograms are relied upon for early detection.