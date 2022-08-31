One of Marshall County’s most iconic landmarks will be 100 years old this month. The Ancilla Domini Convent was designed by Herman J. Gaul of Chicago. In 1989, the convent was recognized by the Marshall County Historical Society as a historical landmark.
The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ are celebrating 100 years of living and serving at Ancilla Domini Convent and Motherhouse. Today, the building and associated ministries are known as The Center at Donaldson.
The roughly 150,000 square foot convent building took approximately three years to complete and includes a Gothic style chapel on the second floor that can seat more than 400. The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ moved into the Motherhouse in August of 1922.
“As the Poor Handmaid congregation grew in the United States, the Sisters needed a place to call home. So, when the opportunity came up to buy a resort with 63 acres of land, the Sisters found a place that would allow them to continue their life and service,” said Sister Shirley Bell, PHJC.
“This was a huge project for Larson-Danielson and remains one of our largest and most iconic projects,” said Brian Larson, President of Larson-Danielson Construction. “We are honored to be joining the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Chris in celebrating Ancilla Domini Convent and its legacy in Donaldson.”
In 1919, Larson-Danielson was awarded the contract for the first phase of construction for the Ancilla Domini Convent. A year later, they negotiated the contract for the superstructure, and later, for the interior finish. The Ancilla Domini project was a huge undertaking for the construction firm, which, at the time, was just 10 years old.
“The plans for the Motherhouse construction called for an E-shaped building with three divisions that included a medical center in between,” said Sister Shirley. “The building was to be 5 stories high with a tunnel and a tower.”
The resort was home to Lake Galbraith hotel, a dance hall, bowling alley and small chapel. Some of the Sisters occupied the hotel building during construction, and Sister M. Bertha Brommel kept a day-to-day account of the construction progress.
“Sister Brummel’s diary containing her observations and impressions provides us with many colorful details and stories. Without her, we wouldn’t have such a strong historical record of the Motherhouse building,” stated Sister Shirley.
Larson-Danielson obtained laborers not only from the immediate vicinity but because of the size of the project from as far away as Chicago. All the mechanics, supplies, masonry, and wood needed to be transported. About 30-40 workers were employed at one time and, since the jobsite had to be reached by way of a train going to Plymouth, one of the existing frame structures was repurposed as a bunk house for the workers. A second frame building was used as a kitchen and mess hall, and a local couple were employed to do the cooking.
“One story that we still like to tell at Larson-Danielson is about the cook at the job site,” said Larson. “Most of the workers from Larson-Danielson were Swedish and preferred bland food, but the cook was Italian and liked her seasonings, especially garlic. One day when she went out, the workers including founder Emil Danielson, threw out her garlic. Naturally, she got very angry. A compromise was reached so both the cook and the workers could be satisfied with a bit less seasoning.”
Over the years, the campus has grown to include Marion University Ancilla, the Catherine Kasper Life Center, Lindenwood Retreat & Conference Center, Moon Tree Studios and a beef and grain farm, in addition to numerous outreach ministries.
The campus is lovely year-round, and visitors can take a long walk on the beautiful grounds or along the lake. The architecture is grand, inviting the visitor to soak in the peace and strength it represents. Take a short drive out to Ancilla soon. You will not be sorry!
The Marshall County Historical Society Museum houses many of the early wildlife displays, originally a part of the school museum. Our longstanding relationship with Ancilla Domini has helped us tell the story of their mission and significant place in our community.