CULVER — Do you have a secret recipe for Chili that will knock socks off? Now is your chance to shine.
The annual Culver Fall Fest Chili Cook-off will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The contest is limited to 12 entries. Entries must be on-site at the cook-off tent on Main Street in Culver by 1:30 p.m.
One gallon of chili must be provided. Sample dishes and spoons will be provided. Chili enthusiasts are required to present their entry ready to serve and warm. Chafing dishes and fuel will be provided to keep the entries at safe serving temperature.
Entry fee is $5. Make checks payable to the Culver Chamber of Commerce. Judging will be by tally of popular vote with the champion being announced at 6 p.m. The winner with the most popular votes will receive $50.
Chili champion hopefuls are asked to indicate any ingredients that have high risk of allergic reactions to include dairy, egg, MSG, seafood or peanuts. Entries must be clearly labeled.
Entry forms along with a complete list of family friendly events for the Culver Fall Fest taking place Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6 can be found online and printed off from www.culverchamber.org/ fall-fest.
Drop off forms and checks to Kathy Kucera at the Culver Cove, 319 E. Jefferson St., Culver. Write Chili Cook-off in the memo line.