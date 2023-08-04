People all around the world are affected by scams every single day. Learn about common scams, proactive steps you can take to protect yourself and your information, and where you can report a scam or fraud that has taken place.
Join us for this free educational program presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This program is being offered Thursday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. in-person at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office and again at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
If you would like to join us for the program, please register by calling Jenn at the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu.This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please call Emily Christ at 574-533-0554 by August 4.