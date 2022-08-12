PLYMOUTH — It's been a long time coming but for the newly started school year and sports seasons Plymouth high school will offer a unique opportunity for student fans to support their teams.
All students in the corporation will have the opportunity to sign up for a free all sports pass, meaning that for the first time any student in the Plymouth school corporation will be able to attend all high school regular season sporting events for the year.
This pass will not be valid for postseason tournaments (IHSAA and NLC tournaments) since the majority of tournament proceeds are earmarked for the IHSAA.
