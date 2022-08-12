Free Tickets

Some PHS athletes, administrators and corporate sponsors came together to celebrate a partnership that will allow any Plymouth School Corporation student (K-12) to attend high school athletic contests. Front row (L-R), Brent and Reanna Ferman of Fulcum Rigging, Bill and Flo Boldt of McDonalds, Kim Bates (seated) and Amanda McFarland from First Source Band, John and Jennifer Houin of Oliver Ford Lincoln. Second row Ivan Turcios, Tessa Hutchinson, Plymouth Superintendant Mitch Mawhorter, Michael Delp, Plymouth Principal Jim Condon, Riverside Asst. Principal Nicole Schubert, PHS assistant Principal Jake Singleton, Elle Jones, Trey Hall. Back row Gwen Kriss, Taya Wagoner, Cam Shively, Taylor Delp, Easton Strain, Claire McDonald, Matt Manzuk, Lucy Keirn, Asst. AD Brent Corbett, Michael Sheely.

 Pilot Photo/Rusty NIxon

PLYMOUTH — It's been a long time coming but for the newly started school year and sports seasons Plymouth high school will offer a unique opportunity for student fans to support their teams.

All students in the corporation will have the opportunity to sign up for a free all sports pass, meaning that for the first time any student in the Plymouth school corporation will be able to attend all high school regular season sporting events for the year.

This pass will not be valid for postseason tournaments (IHSAA and NLC tournaments) since the majority of tournament proceeds are earmarked for the IHSAA.

See the story in the Pilot News.

