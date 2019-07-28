KNOX -- The Starke County Humane Society Pets of the Week are Hilda the Chihuahua and Cookie the rat.
Dog of the Week: Hilda
Hilda is a female Chihuahua of small build. She is two to three years old.
Rat of the Week: Cookie
Cookie is a female rat. She is five months old. She is friendly and uses a litter box.
If you are interested in Hilda, Cookie or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately.
Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to ensure that contact is made.
The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. CST.
If there is no answer, please leave a message and they will return it.
