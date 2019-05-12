Zac Mago Foundation raising awareness of sudden cardiac arrest in teens

The Zac Mago Foundation has been established in memory of 17-year-old Zac Mago who died on July 5, 2018 from a Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Zac was taking an afternoon nap and tragically did not wake up.

Zac was an honor student, outstanding athlete and the star of his basketball team.

CPR was performed until the paramedics arrived, where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The Zac Mago Foundation is part of Parent Heart Watch, the national voice solely dedicated to eliminating preventable deaths and disabilities from sudden cardiac arrest in youth by 2030.

“The Zac Mago Family is part of a national coalition of parents who have lost a child, or whose child survived sudden cardiac arrest, together with allied health professionals who champion primary and secondary prevention in communities across the country,” said Parent Heart Watch executive director Martha Lopez-Anderson, also the parent of a child lost to SCA. “Their courage to protect other families from this tragedy will truly make a difference in protecting young hearts in the John Glenn School Community and surrounding school communities.”

Zac Mago inaugural Tee Shirt Contest

The Zac Mago Foundation is holding its inaugural “Zac Mago Tee Shirt Contest” in order to award one Michiana resident with the opportunity to design the Tee-Shirt everyone will wear throughout the year!

Dawn Gorby-Verhaeghe, Zac Mago Foundation Tee-Shirt committee chair and “Mama Dawn” to Zac, will provide the board and members with all the entries at the next board meeting.

You will have the whole Tee-Shirt to design, but all designs must include the Zac Mago Foundation Logo and Zac’s number 5 heart symbol.

“The Zac Mago Annual Tee-Shirt Contest runs May 1, 2019 through May 31, 2019.

The winning design will be chosen anonymously at our next Board Meeting June 3rd.

The winner will be announced at the Zac Mago “Keeping the Beat” Dinner and Silent Auction July 13th.

The winner will be notified prior to the event.

The prize is a $50 Amazon gift card and 2 tickets to the July 13 event.

To enter, send an email to Dawn at verhaeghe@galaxyinternet.net to obtain copies of the required graphics.

To submit your design, email to verhaeghe@galaxyinternet.net or mail it to: Zac Mago Tee Shirt Contest: C/O CleanRite Cleaning Services, Inc., P. O. Box 65, Walkerton, IN 46574 no later than May 31, 2019.

Please include your name and phone number, as well as your address.

Dawn will number each entry so the judging will be completely anonymous.

The Zac Mago Foundation hosted its first youth heart screening on May 1 at LaVille Jr.-Sr. High School.

They are hosting another youth heart screening event on May 20, 21 & 22 at John Glenn High School in Walkerton.

After the initial screenings in May they will start screening again in the Fall.

To learn more about the Zac Mago Foundation, visit us at www.ZacMagoFoundation.org, send us an email at info@ZacMagoFoundation.org or call 574-807-4128.