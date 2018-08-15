Your adventure into the past is only a few weeks in the future

While the annual Blueberry Festival is easily Marshall County’s largest festival, another event held each year in the northeast part of the county is perhaps its most distinctive.

The eighth annual Rentown Old Fashion Days is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, about three miles east of Bremen at 2640 Birch Road.

Proceeds from the event go toward the Amish school in Rentown. The two-day festival is sponsored by Bremen’s Lake City Bank branch, 1600 S.R. 331.

Read more about this soon in the Pilot News.