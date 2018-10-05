Young Professionals' picnic postponed until Oct. 13 due to weather

Leaders with the Young Professionals Network of Marshall County have decided to postpone Saturday’s picnic until Saturday, Oct. 13.

“The weather just does not look favorable tomorrow, with rain and thunderstorms anticipated on and off all day,” YPNMC member Bryan Howard said Friday.

The Oct. 13 event is 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. It serves as the group’s October meeting and is open to prospective members, members and their families. It will be at the pavilion at Price’s Pond, 205 Pymouth-Goshen Trail.

Hoosier Catering will be providing hamburgers and brats. There will also be games and a bounce house. Those attending are encouraged to bring a side dish to share.

Started in 2015, YPNMC meets 8-9:30 a.m. the third Thursday of each month. Howard said anyone interested in the group is encouraged to attend the meetings, but the locations vary. To find the monthly meeting site, join the group’s Facebook page, “Young Professionals Network of Marshall County,” or send a request to ypnmarshallcounty@gmail.com to join its mailing list.

Read more about the group in Friday’s edition of the Pilot News.