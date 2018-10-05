Young Professionals’ picnic is Saturday

(Online update: Check thepilotnews.com to see if the Young Professionals Network of Marshall County has decided to delay their Saturday event until Saturday, Oct. 13, due to inclement weather.)

The Young Professionals Network of Marshall County expects 75-100 people to attend a Saturday picnic at Price’s Pond – if the weather cooperates.

The Saturday event is 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. It serves as the group’s October meeting and is open to prospective members, members and their families, according to YPNMC member Bryan Howard, who is a quality assurance manager at U.S. Granules Corp., 1433 Western Ave.

“Through networking opportunities in which members can share ideas and experiences, YPNMC serves as an outlet for Marshall County’s next generation of leaders to enhance their potential to reach their life goals and enrich their community,” said Howard, who will become the organization’s vice president in January. “The mission of YPNMC is to develop, connect, and empower young professionals to showcase how great it is to live, work, and play in Marshall County.”

Started in 2015, YPNMC meets 8-9:30 a.m. the third Thursday of each month.

Howard said anyone interested in the group is encouraged to attend the meetings, but the locations vary.

To find the monthly meeting site, join the group’s Facebook page, “Young Professionals Network of Marshall County,” or send a request to ypnmarshallcounty@gmail.com to join its mailing list.

