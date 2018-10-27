Yolanda’s to have first ever 3-day 'Dia de Los Muertos' celebration

Yolanda’s welcomes the community to join in their first ever 3-day ‘Dia de Los Muertos’ celebration.

The festivities are being held the first weekend of November beginning Thurs., Nov. 1.

Shared on Yolanda’s Facebook page, “Dia de Los Muertos" or ‘Day of the Dead’ in English, is a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout all of Mexico. The holiday focuses on gathering with family and friends to pray for and remember our loved ones. Although death is typically a somber affair this holiday is more of a celebration of life, to both those living and dead.”

Edgar Mateo Quiroz shared his enthusiasm about the festivities. “Though commonly misunderstood, ‘Dia de Los Muertos’ or ‘Day of the Dead’ is really a celebration of life rather than mourning the dead. Death is viewed as a natural part of life.”

Quiroz explained, “November 1 is marked ‘Dia de Los Muertos’ throughout Latin America, but it is mainly a Mexican celebration. The festivities combine indigenous traditions and Catholicism.”

Read more about this in the weekend edition of the Pilot News. It is on sale now.