Yellow River crests, but flood warning remains until Saturday afternoon for Plymouth and Sunday night for Knox

The Yellow River at Plymouth crested Thursday evening, but the National Weather Service’s flood warning for the river remains in effect through Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow River topped out at 13.57 feet at about 6:30 p.m., according to the NWS. The river’s minor flood stage is 13 feet, while the moderate flood stage is 14 feet.

The weather service predicted the river will drop below the minor flood stage at about 8 p.m. Friday. It’s not expected to drop below the 11-foot action stage until the early morning hours on Sunday.

“Looks like the worst is behind us with maybe some sunshine (Saturday),” Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter said Friday evening. “I want to thank the residents of Plymouth for being vigilant and assisting their neighbors throughout the week.”

Meanwhile, the NWS extended the flood warning for the Yellow River in Knox from Saturday morning to Sunday night.

The Yellow River in Knox was at 9.5 feet and rising late Friday afternoon. The weather service predicts it will crest Saturday evening at about 10 feet, which is its minor flood stage. At the minor flood stage, some farmlands and Wythogan City Park flood.

The weather service extended the flood warning for the Tippecanoe River near Ora through Monday afternoon. The river crested at 13.34 feet Friday morning and was at 13.2 feet and falling Friday evening.

The moderate flood stage for the Tippecanoe River near Ora is 13 feet. The river’s minor flood stage is 12 feet. The Tippecanoe isn’t expected to drop below flood stage until around noon Sunday, according to the NWS.

The weather service is predicting a rain-free weekend for the area. Rain showers could return next week, however. The NWS is predicting a 30-40 percent of rain Monday and Monday night.