Year-end donations announced for Rees

Community involvement is a key component to the success of The REES Project and that has been evident throughout this capital campaign as a Regional Cities match was reached this fall and with sights set on attaining the overall goal of $3.46 million in 2019.

Two separate star level gifts were announced Friday from two well-recognized names in the financial market.

The combined offices of Edward Jones came together in support of The REES Project and the entire

community with a Star Level gift of $10,000.

These local financial advisors are five of now 17,000 who serve the U.S. and Canadian market since Edward D. Jones opened its doors in downtown St. Louis in 1922.

Dan Schmelter became the 200th financial advisor with the firm and opened his office in Plymouth in 1977, setting the foundation for Marshall County and Plymouth.

Dan recruited John Chamberlin in July of 1999, who then opened the office downtown. Edward Jones’ presence continued to grow as Mark Bishopp, who started in Greenfield in 1997, came to Plymouth occupying the third office off Pioneer Drive and U.S. 30.

Further expansion occurred in 2010 when Craig Wilson moved into the downtown office. Dan then recruited his son-in-law, Russ Kietzman in 2011 who then assumed responsibility of Dan’s office when he retired in 2014. (Dan and his wife Nancy were also lead supporters of The REES.)

The roots of Edward Jones had grown quite deeply but help was still needed to serve all clients, so Todd Clady opened the fifth office on the south side of Plymouth in 2015.

“We are all very grateful for the community’s support as our presence has grown over the years,” senior advisor John Chamberlin said of the group. “The REES Theatre project is something we can help with to show our support for downtown Plymouth and those who will get to enjoy it over the years to come.”

Key Bank has had a presence in Plymouth since 1994 when it merged with the former Society Bank. The local branch has been managed by Plymouth native Greg Compton since 2007.

On hand for the Star Level gift of $25,000 was Michael Lugli, market president in the South Bend office, and Compton.

The supportive gift is the result of a KeyBank Foundation grant application submitted by the REES Project Committee earlier this year.

Key makes philanthropic investments in organizations and programs that prepare individuals for thriving futures.

The Foundation’s mission is advanced through its three funding priorities – neighbors, education, workforce – in community service.

“In keeping with KeyCorp’s fundamental support of education and community service, this gift is given to honor the memory and commitment of longtime Plymouth music educator Bob Pickell,” Compton said.

Co-chair Randy Danielson responded; “These gifts are continuing examples of the community’s overall support in this effort to save a beloved landmark that has become a catalyst for even greater downtown investment.”

The REES Theater Inc. is an established 501(c)3, not-for-profit where 100 percent of your gift will become an investment in further economic development through the arts, education and celebratory events.

Capture the season of giving in partnership with the Marshall County Community Foundation and place a gift amount into a non-permanent fund that has been established for the restoration effort or a permanent endowment fund that will remain to assist with ongoing operational costs.

Make checks payable to REES Theater Fund, c/o MCCF, P.O. Box 716, Plymouth, IN 46563. Or go online at reesproject.com.