WTCA's Heminger House Telethon date has changed to Friday, April 26

Originally scheduled earlier in the month, The Heminger House has partnered with WTCA AM 1050 & FM 106.1 to raise money during Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month.

The telethon will be live on WTCA Friday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Listeners can tune in to hear all about the shelter and what you can do to help. There also will be great prizes every hour for those who donate.

Anyone who donates using the Ticket Link (http://bit.ly/HHHeros) before the Telethon starts will be entered to win a mystery prize so start giving today.

If you have already donated, you are still entered to win this prize.

More information will be posted (including those great prizes) soon on their Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/hemingerhouse).

The Heminger House is Plymouth’s domestic violence shelter that is open 24 hours a day 365 days a year helping abused victims and children get out of the dangerous situations that they are in.

They have a 24-hour Crisis Line that anyone can call when they are in danger. The Heminger House also has a 45-day program for all residents who need to come to the shelter.

To learn more about The Heminger House or what you can do to help, visit www.hemingerhouse.com or call 574-936-SAFE (7233).