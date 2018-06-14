Woman charged with neglect for allegedly not taking toddler to dentist
By:
Shawn McGrath
Thursday, June 14, 2018
PLYMOUTH
A Warsaw woman, and apparent former Bourbon resident, has been charged with neglect locally for allegedly failing to get her child’s teeth medically treated.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged 24-year-old Skianne Kinsey with a single count of neglect earlier this month.
The charge is a Level 6 felony punishable by six months to two and a half years if convicted.
Read more about this in Thursday's edition of the Pilot News.
Category: