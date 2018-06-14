Woman charged with neglect for allegedly not taking toddler to dentist

A Warsaw woman, and apparent former Bourbon resident, has been charged with neglect locally for allegedly failing to get her child’s teeth medically treated.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged 24-year-old Skianne Kinsey with a single count of neglect earlier this month.

The charge is a Level 6 felony punishable by six months to two and a half years if convicted.

