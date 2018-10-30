Witching hour on Halloween is deadline to help Rees reach goal

The deadline for the public’s chance to do a good deed is the witching hour on Halloween.

The Rees Project Committee, the group behind efforts to rehabilitate and repurpose the Rees Theater, hopes to reach the goal of $1.5 million in cash and in-kind donations by Wednesday to secure a matching grant of $300,000 through the Regional Cities Initiative.

As of Monday afternoon, the organization was within $150,000 of the goal, according to Randy Danielson, co-chair of the Rees Project Committee.

"This definitely puts us within striking distance of receiving the entire $300,000 Regional Cities matching grant,” he said Tuesday.

Danielson said the total donated so far reflects a combination of funds from cash donations, pledges and in kind gifts of services and materials.

Now it’s up for the public to help get the project over the finish line.

"If you wish for your family name, business or industry to be a attached to the success of this great endeavor to re-establish The Rees as something grand and for this community to long be proud of, then now is the time to act,” Danielson said.

Before midnight Wednesday — Halloween — members of the public can complete a donor pledge form. The forms are located at the Rees ticket booth, Marshall County Museum, the Marshall County Community Foundation and the Pilot News. The forms can also be completed online at reesproject.com and marshallcountygives.org.

“Let's not let any black cats, ghosts or goblins keep us from this challenge,” said Donna Pontius, the other co-chair on the Rees Project Committee. “This gets us over another hurdle as we make our way to our overall goal of $3.46 million for construction costs and funding the Rees Endowment."

Fundraising will continue through 2018 and 2019, Danielson said. Organizers hope to have all work completed by spring or early summer 2020 to coincide with the theater’s 80th anniversary.