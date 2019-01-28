Winter Weather Advisory issued for Marshall, Starke, Elkhart counties

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. through 7 p.m. EST for Marshall, Starke and Elkhart counties.

The weather service said 4-7 inches of snow are expected through early Monday night.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the NWS said in a statement. “Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.

“A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties,” the weather service continued. “Expect snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.”

Once the snow stops Monday, temperatures are expected to fall through the floorboards this week.

The cold will be so tough that the weather service is asking that you check in your neighbors -- especially the elderly.

The City of Plymouth is offering a warming shelter for those who need help during the expected cold weather, Mayor Mark Senter’s office said Friday in a news release.

If residents are unable to find a warm place to stay with friends or family, contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 for help.

The warming center will be the Conservation Clubhouse instead of the Webster Center. Plymouth police will have to let residents into the building, however.

There will be cots and blankets available, the mayor’s office said. There are restroom facilities, but no showers.

But this winter whip starts on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Periods of moderate to heavy snow will continue Monday with hazardous travel conditions expected,” the NWS said. “Strong winds combined with subzero temperatures will cause wind chills of 30 below to 45 below zero from late Tuesday into early Thursday. Significant disruptions in travel and commerce are likely from Monday into Thursday. Blowing and drifting snow is also possible through the period.”

The National Weather Service is calling for 5-8 inches of snow in St. Joseph and LaPorte counties.

Those counties are also under a winter weather advisory, according to the NWS.