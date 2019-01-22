Winter weather advisory issued for Marshall, Starke counties for Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Marshall and Starke counties beginning Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.

The weather service is predicting freezing rain to start falling 1-3 p.m., making driving conditions slippery and hazardous.

“A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected to change to all freezing rain this afternoon, causing slippery travel conditions. All precipitation will change to rain during the evening hours,” the NWS said in a forecast. “Another arctic air mass will overspread the area Thursday and Friday bringing bitter wind chills and chances for additional snow.”

The National Weather Service is warning motorists because of the potentially hazardous weather conditions.

“Precipitation is expected to overspread the advisory area this afternoon, possibly starting as a brief period of snow, before changing to freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet,” according to the NWS. “While air temperatures will eventually climb to near or above freezing, surface temperatures will likely remain cooler, leading to a longer duration of freezing rain into the evening.

“Plan on slippery road conditions for the Tuesday afternoon commute.”

To subscribe to the Pilot News or one of its sister publications, call 574-936-3101.