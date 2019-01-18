Winter Storm Watch in effect for Marshall, Starke, Elkhart counties

A winter storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday for Marshall, Starke and surrounding counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency said NWS is predicting heavy snow with 4-7 inches expected. Higher amounts are possible.

The snow is expected to begin Friday evening and last through Saturday evening, according to the NWS.

There will be winds blowing 25-35 mph creating poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions.