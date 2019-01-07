Winter Break fun at the Marshall County Museum

On Wednesday, Jan. 2, Marshall County Historical Museum hosted a day of fun for kids of all ages during winter break, offering an easy day for all parents whose children have been driving them up the walls these past weeks.

Coming in from the cold, kids could play in the Farmer’s Market play area, make crafts and play games in the community room, and experience the model trains set up for the children’s enjoyment.

Sharon Ousnamer, a volunteer at the Museum, amidst assisting kids with stamp snowmen offered, “I enjoy doing this, I really do. I enjoy working with the people here and seeing all the old and new things that come about. I most of all enjoy helping the kids, and seeing them just live that is what is really fascinating about all this.”

Children were flooding the area, making popsicle stick snowflakes, snowflake stamp paintings, and coloring holiday themed printouts.

Various games were strewn about the community room, with prizes ranging from stuffed animals to Planet of the Apes collector cards.

There was truly something for everyone.

Parker Lebo, a big winner at the tennis ball basket game, was absolutely beaming for his picture shouting “Look mom I won I won!”

The kids weren’t the only ones happy with the day of activities.

Angel Ward, a parent tagging along with her kid at the event said, “I think it’s wonderful that so many people came out, I’m happy the kids are enjoying themselves. My boy is absolutely enjoying himself.”

Betsy Smith, surrounded by her six children, relaxing in the lobby confessed, “Honestly my munchkins were driving me to the brink. It’s so hard to find activities and events to keep them occupied at home. With six kids these events save my sanity and the kids from a boring break. I’m so glad Plymouth offers such great community events for everyone during breaks. I truly thank the museum for giving me an easier day.”

Adam Smith, the oldest son playfully bumped his mother adding, “The parents, of course, drive us (the kids) crazy too. It’s nice to not be cooped up with the same people through the entire break. Even as a teenager it can still be fun sometimes to just make a snowflake out of sparkles and popsicle sticks.”

There were volunteers of all ages helping out at this event.

Annie Keller, a high schooler, was assisting in the train room.

Keller expressed, “I really like this event. I love volunteering here. My favorite part is seeing all the little kids, with their eyes just immediately lighting up when they shout ‘ooh trains!”

Tom Parker joined his two girls for the day of fun at the museum.

Parker laughed when asked about the event, as he said “Well we’ve literally been here the entire time so I’m just about the best person to ask. My girls just love trains. I heard about this event from a friend who saw it on Facebook and knew I just had to take them. Christmas break is really hard for parents and kids as well because since it’s all gross and muddy outside it’s hard to find anything fun to do with your time. Events like this give everyone a break for just simple fun. We’re probably not leaving till they kick us out. We’ve already made three snowmen but they want to make more before we leave. I almost feel bad for these volunteers, they’re saints for doing all this work for the community.”

Not only was this event going on, but the normal displays for the museum were open too.

Sue Irwin, the assistant director, spent her day explaining the highway system display to children.

Irwin grinned, “The kids just love the buttons.”

Education and fun seem to go hand in hand at the Marshall County Historical Museum.

The museum not only provides entertaining events for children but also fun events for adults.

Thursday, January 10, join the museum for learning how to upcycle plastic bags by crocheting them into coasters.

Cyndi Dietrich will be demonstrating how to make various bags and baskets with simple techniques.

The Marshall County Historical Museum is located at 123 N. Michigan St. in downtown Plymouth.