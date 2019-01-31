Wind chill warning in effect through afternoon, snow expected tonight

A wind chill advisory remains in effect through 2 p.m. EST today, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS is predicting wind chill values as low as -40 from North Judson to Nappanee on Thursday.

Temperatures alone could be as low as -22 through Thursday morning.

“The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,” the weather service said. “A wind chill warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.”

The weather service is also calling for snow to begin falling later tonight.

“Snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected Thursday night, with the heaviest south of U.S. 30 and U.S. 24,” the NWS said in a statement.