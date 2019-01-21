Wind chill advisory in effect for Marshall County until noon Monday

A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chills are expected to be 15-25 below zero, the weather service said.

Frostbite can happen in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

“A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills,” the National Weather Service said in a statement. “Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.”

Monday’s high temperature is expected to be about 10 degrees, but wind chill values could be as low as -5 degrees, according to the weather service.

Winds are expected to blow at 5-10 mph.

Monday night’s low is predicted to be 4, with wind chill values as low as -10.

Winds are expected to be 10-15 mph, but with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The weather service is calling for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain during Tuesday evening.

