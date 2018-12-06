Winamac middle school teen killed in crash

A 13-year-old Winamac Community Middle School student was killed Wednesday morning outside of Argos after a semi slammed into the rear of the school bus he was riding in.

Late Wednesday, Marshall County John Grolich identified the teen killed in the crash as Owen M. Abbott. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple blunt-force trauma, the coroner said.

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corp. Superintendent Dan Foster said in a statement released Wednesday evening that the student airlifted from the scene and taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with non-life threatening injuries – identified by Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner as 14-year-old Zane Bell – has since been released from the hospital.

