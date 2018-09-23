Winamac air attack key to victory over Culver

It was a tale of two halves in Winamac’s 41-24 win over Culver.

Winamac was missing five senior starters for this game, forcing some personnel changes. Senior starter Jeb Smith moved to receiver, and freshman Russell Compton got the start at quarterback.

The changes paid dividends immediately when Smith caught two Compton passes one for a touchdown in their opening drive. Following an onside kick that Winamac recovered, the Warriors marched down the field again, including two more catches by Smith. Senior Dylan Fox punched in the touchdown giving Winamac an early lead of 14-0.

“We prepared all week for the double tight, double wing and they had some injuries last week and made some adjustments,” said Culver coach Mike Zehner. “Watching us defend the shot gun set hasn’t been great. They made some great plays out of that set and they have some good team speed. You either have team speed or you don’t, that’s really why we run the offense we do.”

