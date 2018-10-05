Wild Rose Moon hosting chili cook-off

Wild Rose Moon (WRM) is hosting a ‘chili cook-off chow down’ Saturday, Oct. 27. The event will feature live music and a chili meal.

President and Founder of American Insurance Broker’s LLC Carlos Bastardos has recently joined the board at Wild Rose Moon.

Bastardos referred to a quote by Kevin Hall who authored “Aspire” when explaining why he has decided to reach out to the community through WRM, “Your gifts are not about you. Leadership is not about you. Your purpose is not about you. A life of significance is about serving those in need of your gifts, your leadership, your purpose.”

Annika Piazza, WRM board member and President of Valparaiso Toastmaster Club, is assisting Bastardo in the planning of the event.

Bastardos will be featured as the Master of Ceremonies for the afternoon.

Live music will be performed by the Plymouth High School Show Choir ‘Crimson Connection’ led by PHS vocal music instructor Ryan VanAntwerp.

PHS graduate Dylan Hall, local guitarist Joey Garcia, and CC & Mercedes Bastardo will also be performing live at WRM during the event.

