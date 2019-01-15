Who let the dogs out?

Miller’s Merry Manor, a long-term care facility, Activities Director Mary Wraight organized a Pet Parade for the residents on National ‘Dress Up Your Pet Day’ Monday afternoon.

Resident Milton Eyrich smiled as he pet ‘Lucy’ (Richard John Wraight’s dog). When asked which pet was his favorite, he replied, “I am not partial. I like them all!”

Arlene Leiter brought her beloved ‘Maggie’ dressed in a dainty pink sweater, Mary Wraight brought her father’s dog ‘Lucy’ dressed in a Valentine’s Day dress complete with bow, Glenda Anderson brought Chewy in a sweet winter sweater, Molly McGee brought Zen dressed in rainbow wings donning a unicorn horn, and Becky Hooley brought Daisy Mae dressed as a nurse.

Volunteer Carol Buchanan carried a cup of bite-sized dog biscuits to treat and reward the pets with.

Winners were chosen by popular vote taken as they took a tour around the facility.

Residents reacted with delight as they interacted with the pets.

Zen, a two year old Great Pyrenees was runner up.

Daisy Mae a Yorkie and Papillon mix took first.

Each pet was gifted with a pet-themed treat for their reward.

Participants in the Miller’s Merry Manor Pet Parade all received a pet blanket for their ‘fur baby’ as a thank you from Activities Director Mary Wraight for participating.

“Thank you everyone for coming and sharing your pets with our residents.”

