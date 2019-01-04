Welcome to the new year — and to Heartland News!

Welcome to the new year — and to The Heartland News!

In navigating the transition to this new, more inclusive publication, it will take some balance to marry together the diverse cultures of the areas being serviced.

So as we move forward into 2019, we want to hear from you. Let us know how we can best serve you in this new format by reaching out to us at the contact information provided below.

From The Heartland News, you can expect to read about the people of Marshall County and Wa-Nee. This can come in the form of features on your friends and local business owners; photos of life in your towns; previews for community events; highlights of local achievements from schools and organizations; and more.

For more coverage on day-to-day occurrences and timely news from Marshall County, consider subscribing to The Pilot News, our parent newspaper based out of Plymouth.

Change can be a scary thing, but it doesn’t have to be all bad. I’m excited to serve you each week with this publication, and want to extend an invitation for our readers to work with me this year to make The Heartland News a publication for Marshall County and Wa-Nee to be proud of.

How to Get Involved

As this is a community publication, voices from those in the community should be loudest. There are many ways you can get involved with this publication, a few of which have been listed below:

Submit news tips

If you know of something happening in your area the public might be interested in hearing about, let us know by sending an email or giving us a call to let us know.

Submit “Person of the Week” nominations

Know someone who makes a difference in your community? Submit their name, contact information and a little information on why they deserve to be recognized. If selected, our staff will reach out to them and highlight them as the “Person of the Week.”

Submit content

If you see something interesting happening around town, take a photo and submit it to us for a chance to see it published in future editions. A picture is worth a thousand words, but if you feel that’s not enough, you can consider writing a brief article to go with it.

Freelance for us

If you’re interested in writing regularly, we are looking for paid stringers to cover events and meetings around Marshall County and Wa-Nee. Contact our office for more details.

Share your ideas

If there is another way you might like to get involved — or if you have suggestions on how others might — share your ideas with us so we can spread the word.

Call 936-3101 to subscribe to Heartland News or to share a tip or story idea. The first edition is on sale now.

Contact Courtney Dobrzykowski with Heartland News at heartland@thepilotnews.com.