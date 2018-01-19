Warrant sweep nabs suspected drug dealers in Marshall County

In the morning hours of Jan. 18, Indiana State Troopers with the Bremen post, along with the Indiana State Police ERT and Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section conducted a warrant sweep in Tippecanoe. This was the result of an ongoing drug investigation that started due to citizen complaints.

A search warrant was served on the 3000 block of 18B Road where Gabriel Geldner, 41, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance-Level 4 Felony and a warrant for Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance-Level 5 Felony. Located during the search warrant were numerous guns, prescription pills, and suspected methamphetamine. The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case to determine additional charges.

Troopers also went to a residence located on the 3000 block of 18B Road where Kevin Brock, 40, was arrested on outstanding warrants of Dealing Methamphetamine-Level 4 Felony and Dealing Methamphetamine Level 5 Felony.

This investigation also led to the arrest of Adam Dille, 31. Dille was arrested on the 300 block West 8th Street in Rochester on warrants for Dealing Methamphetamine-Level 4 Felony, Dealing Methamphetamine-Level 5 Felony, and two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine-Level 6 Felony.

The Indiana State Police also assisted the Marshall County Drug Task Force at a residence located in the 2000 block of 18B Road in Tippecanoe. Questions about this residence can be directed to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department or Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office.