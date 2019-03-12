Walkerton woman dies in crash

A Walkerton woman is dead following a two-vehicle collision outside of Walkerton Monday evening.

Marshall County Coroner John Grolich said 22-year-old Kaylee R. Matz was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near U.S. 6 and Tamarack Road shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Grolich said Matz was driving a sport-utility vehicle westbound on U.S. 6 shortly before 6:30 p.m. when a utility truck drove into the road for an unspecified reason.

Matz hit the utility truck and then one of the vehicles struck a neighboring residence, Grolich said in a news release. Which vehicle struck the home was not stated in the press release.

The driver of the utility truck, who was not identified in the news release, was not injured, the coroner said. As well, no one in the home was injured.

