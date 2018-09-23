Walkerton man charged with having child porn to stand trial in December

A December trial date has been set for a Walkerton man prosecutors say had child pornography in his possession.

St. Joseph Superior Court I Judge Jane Woodward Miller set David Waun’s trial to start in December.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Waun, 22, earlier this month with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

