Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival starts Friday

Now celebrating its 50th year, the annual Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival is preparing to open Friday.

For those looking for an easy day of family fun, the festival features rides, games, animals, historic tours, contests and plenty of food and entertainment options.

Also on the roster are the annual Queen Pageant and Sweetheart Pageant, which is for local middle schoolers and Kindergarteners respectively

For people who like to be more active, there is an annual 5K run, with a 1K for children.

And with a full roster of food vendors, the MSF website says it best: “If you leave hungry…. that’s your fault!”

For more on what you can expect at the festival, visit the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce website at http://wakarusachamber.com and click on the “Maple Syrup Festival” tab.

