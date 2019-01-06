Vorpal Gaming comes to Knox

In late December, the Starke County Chamber of Commerce along with guests cut the ribbon on a brand new game store in Knox.

Vorpal Gaming, now open at 18 S. Main St., is home to not only a great place to purchase games, but a spot to meet with friends and play, according to a news release from the chamber of commerce.

With tables, chairs, coffee, snacks and open place spaces the game store definitely fills a gap here in Starke County.

You are welcome to stop in and try games before you purchase them, as well and jump in on group games.

Watch their social media pages for upcoming dates of play.

Stop in and welcome Vorpal Gaming, meet some new people, and maybe even find a great new hobby, the chamber said in the release.

