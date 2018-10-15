Volunteers needed for Rees demo work next Saturday

Can’t give cash?

Well, next weekend will be your chance to donate hard work.

Organizers behind the restoration and repurposing of the Rees Theater are looking for people to help do demolition work inside the building from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 20, according to Randy Danielson, a member of the committee trying to restore and repurpose the theater.

Volunteers, who will be required to sign a waiver, must be at least 15 years old. The total number of volunteers is limited to 50 due to insurance guidelines. Organizers suggest teens be accompanied by an adult.

Those wanting to volunteer should register first by contacting Danielson at (574) 286-2391 or r2danielson@comcast.net.

The demolition effort is to make room for construction work on the interior’s ceiling, Denny Bottoroff, one of the volunteers behind the efforts.

Volunteers should bring protective eyewear, gloves, dust mask and 5-gallon bucket, but some cleaning supplies will be available for volunteers, he said.

If you can’t volunteer, donations are still needed.

Organizers are hoping to raise $1.5 million before Oct. 31 to qualify for a matching $300,000 grant through the Regional Cities Initiative.

The Oct. 5 “Puttin’ on the Rees” was a success, with 300 attending the sold-out event at Christo’s Banquet Center, 800 E. Lincoln Highway, organizers previously said.

Along with dinner, attendees had a chance to bid on items during both a live and silent auction.

Former Plymouth resident Mark Neidig served as the evening’s emcee.

Organizers received about $25,000 in new pledges for the Pickell stage and about $71,000 in new, open pledges.

The silent auction generated slightly more than $6,000 and the live auction raised nearly $13,000.

Chris and Pam Kurtis, owners of Christo’s, donated the use of the banquet hall and the food for “Puttin’ on the Rees,” Danielson previously said, meaning 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward the theater’s survival.

The overall goal is to raise a total of $3.46 million to rehabilitate the theater. Of that amount, $600,000 will go into an endowment to support the theater’s continued operation, organizers previously said.

Organizers said they are optimistic they’ll reach the $1.5 million to qualify for the $300,000 grant. But they said they will be counting on small donations from the general public to reach the goal. Donations can be in cash, pledges or in-kind donations, such as construction work or other services, organizers previously said.

Donations can be made online through the Marshall County Community Foundation at www.marshallcountygives.org or, for project details and specific donor levels, visit www.reesproject.com, according to organizers.

Pledge forms are available at the Marshall County Community Foundation, Marshall County Historical Museum, Bowen Printing or by calling 574-286-2391, organizers previously said.

The goal, organizers have said, is to have all work completed by spring or early summer 2020 to coincide with the theater’s 80th anniversary.

How to help

To volunteer to help with work at the Rees Theater on Saturday, Oct. 20, contact Randy Danielson at (574) 286-2391 or r2danielson@comcast.net to register.