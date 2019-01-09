Volunteers needed to assess homelessness at this ‘Point in Time’

To determine the rate of homelessness in Marshall County, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is conducting the 2019 Point in Time Count.

Organizations and members of the community are being sought as volunteers to help conduct the count.

Nonprofits, service agencies and churches can volunteer to be a PIT Count location, and individuals can volunteer to help conduct the count, according to Angie Rupchock-Schafter, director of development and communications for Marshall County Community Foundation.

Those interested in helping must attend a webinar to be eligible.

The final webinar will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday and can be found at this web address.

The survey will attempt to account for sheltered and unsheltered/street homelessness, by taking counts at shelters and other public places.

The unsheltered count will be conducted in two types: service-based locations hosted by volunteering organizations and canvassing conducted by volunteers.

The PIT Count will take place on Jan. 23. The results will provide the number and characteristics of homelessness in the county, which will determine funding for agencies that help the homeless.

A more detailed article about the PIT Count will be published this week when more information becomes available.