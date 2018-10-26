Barb Holcomb spends much of her time volunteering.

She also loves volunteering senior volunteers and helping them find a good fit for their gifts and passions.

Though volunteering has always been important to her, an invitation from Jaqueline Wright to represent the Marshall County Council on Aging (MCCOA) at their volunteer outreach booth ‘Volunteering is a Life Saver’ during the Senior Expo is what led to her specialty of coordinating senior volunteers with opportunities that suit their personalities.

“Many people attend the Senior Expo and are very motivated to get their passport signed and get the give-aways. To gain and retain their attention beyond that effort can be challenging. I was asked by Jaqueline Wright to represent Marshall County Council on Aging at the senior volunteering booth because I volunteer there and I am passionate about helping others help others.” Holcomb shared with a warm smile.

The booth focused on the many benefits of volunteering and highlighted the need for senior volunteers in the community.

Holcomb shared that her father, Fred Wolf, instilled in her the passion for volunteering.

“I have been volunteering for a lot of years. I am a retired lab manager. I worked at the hospital for 25 years. I retired in 2014. One of the benefits of volunteering is that you leave a legacy. My dad was very much a community involved man. He instilled in me to be that person who volunteers and helps their community.”

