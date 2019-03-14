Visitation Friday evening, services Saturday for Walkerton woman killed in crash

Visitation is Friday evening for a Walkerton woman killed in a traffic crash Monday in Marshall County.

Visitation for Kaylee R. Matz, 22, is 4-8 p.m. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home, 1216 Roosevelt Road, Walkerton.

Funeral services for Matz are 11 a.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home.

Pastor Tim Davis will officiate.

Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Walkerton, according to her obituary.

Matz is survived by her parents, David P. and Renee S. (Fisher) Matz, and her brother, Carson, all of Walkerton.

She is also survived by her fiancé, Trenton Hall.

Matz was a 2015 John Glenn High School graduate and a 2018 graduate of Ancilla College.

She worked at Lake City Bank in Nappanee, according to her obituary.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to Ronald McDonald Charities of Michiana, 610 North Michigan St., Suite 310, South Bend, IN 46601.

Marshall County Coroner John Grolich previously said in a news release that Matz was driving a sport-utility vehicle westbound on U.S. 6, near Tamarack Road, shortly before 6:30 p.m. when a utility truck drove into the road for an unspecified reason.

The crash remains under investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Grolich previously said.