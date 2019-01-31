USPS suspends delivery because of bitter arctic blast

Extreme cold continues to grip parts of the country, with record-breaking low temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

Due to the extreme weather conditions, the Postal Service has temporarily suspended delivery service in certain locations on Jan. 31 to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees.

The service disruptions will affect the following 3-digit ZIP Code locations: Indiana: 460-469, 472-475, 478 and 479.

All post office retail operations will be open, except the Goshen location which is closed due to loss of power.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this weather related service disruption has caused,” said District Manager Todd Hawkins, Greater Indiana District. “The safety and well-being of our employees is of paramount concern to the Postal Service.”

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to obtain information, including available, alternate Post Office retail locations, or check the Postal Service website: www.usps.com.

The Post Office is always open at www.usps.com.

The Postal Service’s smartphone app makes it even quicker to use the most popular functions on usps.com, anytime and anywhere.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.