USPS to Suspend Mail Delivery throughout most of Indiana

Due to the extreme weather conditions caused by Winter Storm Jayden, the U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended delivery service throughout most of the state of Indiana on Wednesday, Jan. 30, to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees. Specific information about the areas affected is being posted to the USPS Service Alerts page: http://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/

All post office retail operations will be open, except the Goshen, Indiana location which is closed due to loss of power.