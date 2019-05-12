Used markers given second life by Nappanee Elementary class

One Nappanee Elementary fifth grade class has collected more than 1,000 markers since February for recycling, and they’re just getting started.

Sandra Kurtz, the class’ teacher, said she learned about the Crayola ColorCycle program and knew she had to implement it at her school.

“I teach a lot with our whiteboard, and I use a lot of dry erase markers — and my students do, too, they have little whiteboards — and those markers don’t seem to last very long,” she said, laughing. “They would watch me pitch it from in front of my desk by the whiteboard into the trash can and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, what a waste!’ So now we just pitch it into the recycling box instead, and feel a lot better about it.”

She discovered the ColorCycle program, which was founded by Crayola in 2013.

The company has schools collect, package and ship markers with prepaid labels to be recycled.

After reading about the program, Kurtz brought the idea to the school.

“I went to our discussion council at our school, and I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great it we could collect all used markers — dry erase and highlighters — and just start this for the children?’” she shared. “My class wanted to be involved in it, and I said we would collect it, box it up, ship it out. Everyone thought it was a wonderful idea.”

