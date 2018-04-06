US added modest 103K jobs in March; unemployment rate stays 4.1 pct.
Friday, April 6, 2018
Plymouth, IN
U.S. employers added a modest 103,000 jobs in March after several months of bigger gains, though the government's overall jobs report suggests that the labor market remains healthy.
The Labor Department said Friday that the unemployment rate remained 4.1 percent, a 17-year low, for a sixth straight month. Average hourly pay ticked up, climbing 2.7 percent compared with a year earlier.
