UPDATE: Hazardous weather expected later tonight, early Wednesday, according to National Weather Service

According to the National Weather Service, snow showers and strong winds are forecast into Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Windy conditions will develop late this afternoon and continue tonight with westerly wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph possible, the NWS said in a statement.

In addition, rain is expected to change to snow late this afternoon into this evening.

Snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible across far northern Indiana and southern Lower Michigan tonight, with the greatest accumulations for favored lake effect areas.

The combination of snow accumulation and gusty winds may result in hazardous travel, according to the NWS.