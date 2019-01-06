Tune in Monday night to WVPE for Wild Rose Moon’s 'Best of' program

Whether it’s a fiddle tune from Canada’s own April Verch or the beautiful ballad “Love Is Our Cross to Bear” from the well-known John Gorka, Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour is loaded with fun and fancy in this week’s program.

Introduced by the audio producer Nate Butler and executive producer and host George Schricker, the songs cover a wide range of topics and moods, and all provide for substantive reflection on the process of songwriting.

A song from the Matchsellers tells the story of “The Mentone Egg Queen” in quasi-satirical fashion, while Joe Ricke croons his tragic love song “Beautiful Eyes.”

Mark Dvorak from the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago shares his up-down beat song “It’ll Get Better” while Mike Vial, from Ann Arbor, Mich., sings the anthem he wrote for his firstborn: “The World is Bigger.”

It’s a beautifully phrased statement of how life looks for a father-to-be.

Other artists featured on the program include The Stampede String Band, Joel Mabus, Eric McDonald and Ryan McKasson, The Society of Broken Souls, and Shannon LaBrie.

You can tune in and get in touch with your inner songwriter or just enjoy some fine tunes, this week, on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.

The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour airs on WVPE 88.1 FM on Monday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m.

If you miss the broadcast you can catch it later at: http://www.wvpe.org/topic/wild-rose-moon-radio-hour.