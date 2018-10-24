Trojans focus the key in second meeting with tough Winamac

A good solid opening round win for Triton in sectional play at Culver a week ago sends the Trojans into a road rematch with Winamac to take another step in tournament play.

"I think our kids are stepping up at the right time and we've had a variety of kids step up in big ways," said Trojan head coach Ron Brown. "Delano Shumpert had a great game, Bo Snyder had a great game defensively and normally you don't think about that with him playing quarterback but he's a very good defensive player. Tye Orsund forced Culver to do some things that they didn't want to do to go around him."

"And you've always got Billy Smith and Connor Ousley and the whole line doing a great job of run blocking and pass protection when we need it," said Brown. "It's a whole team effort."

The all hands on deck approach for the Trojans has led to a different "hero" nearly every week with many players stepping up to have outstanding games in one way or another.

"We ask each of our players to strive each game to make 'a' play, to dominate on one play," said Brown. "If that's the goal of 46 players on the team and you normally play about 120 snaps your kids are making a play every single time. They've taken that to heart, some of them understand they may not be the biggest or the fastest, but they can play with surprising effort and that's what we are doing right now."

Triton's "signature win" came three weeks ago sending Knox home a loser for only the third time this year and seemed to set a tone for the run Triton is on right now.

"Being able to create turnovers is a great equalizer. We were able to do that against a very good Knox team," said Brown. "I really expect them (Knox) to go a long way in the tournament and I'm hopeful that we might be able to make that run right alongside them."

In the way is a strong Winamac team that came away from Triton a loser just two weeks ago. It's the second week in a row the Trojans will have the daunting task of beating a conference opponent for a second time in the same season.

"It is terribly difficult to beat a team twice in a season but that works both ways," said Brown. "Our kids after playing them know their kids by name, they know what they are going to do. Of course they know us the same way. It's going to take a lot of focus to come away with the outcome that we want."

The Warriors have lined up in a couple different styles of offense this season and it's something that Triton's defense will have to adjust to on the fly.

"I feel they will make some adjustments," said Brown. "They showed some things against Culver that we've seen on film we're going to be sure to get in the classroom and be sure our kids are prepared for that. Beyond that we're going to stay in our system of lining up correctly and covering whatever they throw at us.”

"The focus for us is getting better at what we do," said Brown. "I feel we are different than some of the teams in the area. Many of them want to come out and establish run but we're okay throwing the ball 50-60 times if we can. We look at some of our passes as just long stretch plays. We are going to do what we do but we've been focusing on the mental aspects."

"There are going to be ups and downs in the game and we have to stay even keeled, in order to play up to our potential."

Brown knows exactly what he wants to see this time around at Winamac.

"Consistent play on every series," he said. "Last time we came out fast in the first half and then had a dramatic drop off in the second half. I'd like to see us consistent in two halves. We don't need an explosion in one quarter and then go quiet for awhile, I'd like to have a nice constant pace and play fundamentally sound defense."

Game time at Winamac is 7 p.m.