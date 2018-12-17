Triton's 'Duffels for Kids' held recently

The Duffels for Kids’ event, directed by Triton School Corporation Teacher Mrs. Sarrah Davis, was held on a recent Saturday.

The community is so proud of these Triton School Corporation staff members who continue to model the Trojan Way, others over self.

The kids pack duffel bags full of goodies for every child in foster care in Marshall County.

Adults simply guide and encourage.

Today, Triton teachers and staff showed up to help out.

They were vital in guiding the kids and helping out where needed.

It was also a wonderful representation for Triton.

These ladies pictured go above and beyond in an uncommon way and we are so blessed to work with them.

Thank you for taking your 'day off' to serve others.

