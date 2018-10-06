Triton upsets Knox in NSC battle

Sometimes it’s hard to believe Triton is the same team it was in 2016.

After recording a 1-7 conference record in 2016, the Trojans set themselves up this year for a second place tie in the Hoosier North Athletic Conference after defeating Knox 14-12, improving from their third place finish last season. Triton can officially seal its conference place next week against 1-4 conference opponent Winimac.

Triton’s transformation over the last three years is anything short of amazing. Coming out in the first quarter, Triton forced three fumbles — recovering all of them, put up 14 points and recorded 70 offensive yards. While Knox managed to bully its way to a touchdown with a minute left in the quarter, the Trojans were just getting started on the night as the Trojans spread it around on offense.

